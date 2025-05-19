iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Position Lifted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,720,000 after buying an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,080,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of XT stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.