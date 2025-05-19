iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $118.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

