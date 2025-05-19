Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 886.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

