Loop Capital Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $180.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $254.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.79.

DKS stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average is $211.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

