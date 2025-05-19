Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,845 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lufax by 999.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $4,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 27.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $5,491,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

