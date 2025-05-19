Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 922.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,439 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,709 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,930,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,790,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

