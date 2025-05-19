Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

