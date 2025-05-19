Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

