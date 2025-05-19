Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,673 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Myomo worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 602,719 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 36,824 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 344,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,275. This represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,851.50. The trade was a 23.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 126,167 shares of company stock worth $427,093 over the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.57 on Monday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

