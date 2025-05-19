Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 323,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 73,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a market cap of C$454,700.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
