Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) were down 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 323,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 73,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
