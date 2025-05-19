Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 323,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 73,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 33.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$454,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

