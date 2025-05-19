NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NICE from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

NICE Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $163.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. NICE has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $202.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NICE by 1,125.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 768,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,516,000 after acquiring an additional 705,997 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,485,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,465,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.