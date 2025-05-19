Northern Trust Corp Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is -20.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

