Promising Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 17th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies operating in the music industry—such as record labels, streaming services, instrument manufacturers and concert promoters. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams like streaming subscriptions, live-event ticket sales and licensing royalties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,614,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,938,270. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.09 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,001,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,953,777. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $208.50.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,911,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430,576. The firm has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

