RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RE/MAX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RE/MAX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:RMAX opened at $7.76 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

