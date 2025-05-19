Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RF opened at $22.60 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

