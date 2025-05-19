Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 274,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REI. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, Director John A. Crum bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,743.75. The trade was a 9.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,966,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,338.32. This represents a 7.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

