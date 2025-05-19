Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Raised by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.61 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

