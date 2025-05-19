Robert W. Baird Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $185.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $254.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.8%

DKS stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

