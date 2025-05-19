Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $171.14 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

