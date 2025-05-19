Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,962 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 165,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.59. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

