The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Western Union were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,535 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 107,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Western Union by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

