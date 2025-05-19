Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,243 shares of company stock worth $41,288,738 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $454.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

