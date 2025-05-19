UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of UFP Industries worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $102.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

