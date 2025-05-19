VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 324,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $362.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

