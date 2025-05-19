Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,275 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

