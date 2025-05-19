Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 88.09% and a negative net margin of 3,975.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

