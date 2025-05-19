Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTLE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $16.42 on Monday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $636.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 5,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,231.97. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

