W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,840 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $61.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.