What is William Blair’s Estimate for Boot Barn Q3 Earnings?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $156.99 on Monday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

