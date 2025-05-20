17,896 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,952,954.72. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,355. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
