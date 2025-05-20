273,125 Shares in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000.

Shares of RDAC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.27.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, China.

