2,970 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,549,000 after buying an additional 134,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after buying an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $235.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.44 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

