42,897 Shares in TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Digital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS Digital has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.86.

TELUS Digital ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TELUS Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS Digital from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

