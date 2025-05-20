5G Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Fortinet, Monolithic Power Systems, and Onsemi are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are equity shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless technology and related products. They include network equipment providers, semiconductor and chip designers, telecom operators and infrastructure firms whose revenues depend on the roll-out and adoption of 5G services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the faster speeds, lower latency and expanded connectivity that 5G networks promise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 98,012,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,620,935. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.62. 30,263,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,420,203. The stock has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average of $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 4,506,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $715.40. 361,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.35 and its 200-day moving average is $617.38. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. 5,476,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,138. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08.

