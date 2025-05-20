9,898 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,288,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,380,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.