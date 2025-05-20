9,898 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,288,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,380,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
