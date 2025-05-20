Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$135.63 and traded as high as C$148.87. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$148.81, with a volume of 973,625 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$135.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,527 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.50, for a total transaction of C$555,502.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,353 shares of company stock worth $5,354,423. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

