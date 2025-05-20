Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $101,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,895,000 after buying an additional 1,020,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,315,000 after acquiring an additional 718,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.04.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

