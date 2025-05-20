Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,469 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 75,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 1,158,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

