Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $2,718,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 7,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ALV opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.