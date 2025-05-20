Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 31,891.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,635 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.76.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.07 million.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
