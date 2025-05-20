Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $46,000 in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

