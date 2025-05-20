Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,357,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 914,808 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

