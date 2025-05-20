Bank Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Fiserv, and Mastercard are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that give investors partial ownership in companies whose primary business is accepting deposits, making loans, and providing other financial services. Their market value typically reflects factors such as prevailing interest rates, loan-loss expectations, regulatory changes, and overall economic health. Because banks are highly regulated and sensitive to credit conditions, their stock prices can be more volatile than those of many other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $521.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,717,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.01. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.30. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $207.42.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE COF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,221,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,920,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,897. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $743.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,375,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

NYSE FI traded up $7.50 on Friday, hitting $166.63. 11,450,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average of $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $582.97. 2,225,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.67 and a 200 day moving average of $535.48. The stock has a market cap of $531.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $584.29.

