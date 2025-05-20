Battery Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

Get alerts:

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are equity securities of companies that research, develop and manufacture advanced battery systems—from lithium-ion and solid-state cells to large-scale grid storage solutions. These firms play a key role in electrification trends across electric vehicles, consumer electronics and renewable energy integration, making their shares a way for investors to gain exposure to the growing demand for efficient, sustainable energy storage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,440. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -2.44.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,858,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,097. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3,198,000.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,385.87.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,058,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $394.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of PLG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. 414,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Platinum Group Metals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.64.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NVX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 33,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. NOVONIX has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

