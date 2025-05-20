Best Apparel Stocks To Follow Today – May 17th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, NIKE, DICK’S Sporting Goods, TJX Companies, and Honeywell International are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing items—such as shirts, pants, outerwear and accessories—that a retailer, wholesaler or manufacturer holds on hand. Effective management of these stocks—balancing style variety, size distribution and seasonal trends—helps meet consumer demand, minimize holding costs and optimize sales turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,699,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,942. Walmart has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.94. 4,982,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,481. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.83. 2,026,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $961.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $967.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $788.20 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. 12,902,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Shares of DKS stock traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $184.01. 4,265,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,284. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

TJX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $133.37. 4,871,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,315. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Featured Articles