Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Alphabet, Globant, and CrowdStrike are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide software, hardware and services designed to protect digital systems, networks and data from cyber threats. Investing in these stocks lets investors tap into the growing demand for security solutions as businesses and governments work to defend against hacking, malware and other online attacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,579,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,063,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $175.00.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded down $32.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 11,007,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,797. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.42. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.26. 2,119,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.26. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.31, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

