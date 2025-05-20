Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments known as dividends. These stocks are often favored by income-oriented investors because they provide a steady stream of earnings in addition to any potential price appreciation. Many dividend-paying companies are well-established firms with stable cash flows and a track record of consistent payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,484,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,922,665. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,209,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,671,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,558,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Featured Articles