Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – May 17th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and Lucid Group are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply critical components—like batteries and charging infrastructure—for electric vehicles. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the EV sector’s rapid growth, driven by technological innovation, environmental regulations and shifting consumer demand. Like all stocks, EV shares trade on public markets and are influenced by factors such as raw-material prices, policy changes and competitive dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.98. The company had a trading volume of 93,349,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.59.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,875,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,039,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 122,015,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,852,084. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

